Caught Downloading Copyrighted Material—Now What?

Reader Liza is in a pickle and is looking for advice. She writes in:
I recently followed Lifehacker's guide to BitTorrent and set my laptop up with the uTorrent program. Using a combination of PizzaTorrent and uTorrent, I downloaded several movies and albums, perhaps 30 in all. Yesterday I received a letter in the mail from Cablevision (my ISP) saying that Paramount/Dreamworks had filed a complaint with them regarding my illegal download of one of their films.
The letter states that I am not being sued and my service is not being disconnected at this point but that Paramount/Dreamworks has the right to pursue legal action against me and Cablevision was warning me of that. I know Lifehacker doesn't endorse downloading copyrighted material—but we all know what uTorrent and these types of programs are being used for. Do any of you have experience with anything like this?
Anyone else receive the dreaded copyright infringement letter? How did you respond? Tell us what happened in the comments.
My suggestion to you is to do 2 things.
First, stop the torrent business and go easy for a while ;) I hear Rapidshare is great at this time of year.
Second, do NOT reply to any communications, at all!
At this stage you are invisible so to speak. Your ISP, as far as I know, is not allowed to disclose your details unless ordered by the courts. To get a court order for an ISP to turn over their customer details requires a certain level of assurance (that it was indeed you) from the media company: they don't have it. Since lets face it, you probably have a WiFi access point and your neighbour is probably leeching bandwidth of you, without your knowledge.
The whole aim of the exercise is to make you to tremble in your little booties and submit your personal details directly to the media company; in an apology or "hey, it wasn't me" latter. At that stage you may find your self in a very smelly creek without a paddle.
Relax, ignore the notice and stop violating international laws (or at least stop getting busted) ;)
Another thing. This is unrelated to the media company... Your ISP could decide that you have violated their "Acceptable Usage Policy". At this stage, although VERY unlikely, they will disconnect your service. It will probably take a little bit more than a single notice (maybe 2) but this is a more realistic risk.
I downloaded a patch of wow from a private server and my dad got an email saying i downloaded wow illigally and he axedentaly deleted the email will i get
Into trouble for doing this im scared and i nee help im goig to delete utorent and i still want the patch can i still keep
The game?