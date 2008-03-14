Catch March Madness Games Live from Any Computer

US-centric: March Madness is just a week away, and this year you've got more ways than ever to catch the action no matter where you are. First, the freeware TV-over-the-internet app Joost (remember our full tour and review of Joost) has partnered with CBS to stream all of the games live to the Joost client. It's Joost's first major experiment for live video, so if bugginess is too much to bear, you can also head to the official March Madness on-demand web site, which will stream nearly every game online for free. Looks like online video is making life better every day for the sports fanatic.