Cap Your Browsing Bandwidth with Firefox Throttle

Windows only: Firefox extension Firefox Throttle caps your download and upload rates in Firefox so you can throttle the amount of bandwidth Firefox can use. The extension is full-featured, with options for excluding specific web domains and toggling the bandwidth throttle, along with some simple traffic stats for the current session. If you really want to take control of how your internet connection's bandwidth is used up, setting up Quality of Service rules on your router is by far a better solution, but if you just wanted to limit the amount of bandwidth your browser can eat, the freeware, Windows-only Firefox Throttle should do the trick.