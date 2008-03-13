Burn 600 Calories a Day Typing

Writer Jonathan Fields wants to exercise while he blogs, and he does it with the previously mentioned treadputer: a treadmill with a computer on its dashboard.

That picture below is little old me walking 1 mile per hour while blogging...at my desk. I'm there from 8:30am t 12:30pm, five day a week now. And, here's the amazing thing...It doesn't even feel like exercise! One mile per hour is the equivalent of a very slow walk. It's slower than the pace I usually follow whenever I am on the phone (I have to move when I talk or feel like I'm gonna die). You don't really get tired, you don't sweat and, at my weight... By lunchtime, I've already burned around 600 friggin' calories!

At one mile an hour, you're not bouncing around so much as to make typing impossible. Love this idea of simple multitasking, keeping the blood flowing while computing. Do want.