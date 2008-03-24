Build an Easter Egg Wind Speed Meter

DIYer robbtoberfest has an ingenious plan for those plastic Easter eggs you'll have laying around the house once they've been relieved of the goodies inside today: to repurpose them into a wind speed meter. This project requires a CD ROM DC motor as well as a multimeter, telephone wire, and some other hardware, and the construction is photographed step by step over at Instructables. Cool, colorful, and useful!
