If you'd love to plant your own kitchen garden but don't really have the yard space or fertile soil, the Frugal Dad weblog details how to get around limitations by building a square foot garden.

The idea behind square foot gardening is that you can plant fruits, vegetables and flowers in raised beds, above infertile soil and even out of the reach of pets. Seeds are planted in 1X1 square foot plots, and when harvested a new plant is installed in the square. Raised beds can sit directly on the ground, or include a bottom layer and be placed on patios, decks or porches.

The total startup cost for the square foot garden in the post is $42, but with a good season or two of veggies should help make up for the cost.

How to Build a Square Foot Garden [Frugal Dad via Being Frugal]

  heather Carey

    Thanks ...I love the square foot garden - really makes veggy gardening easy and straightforward . thanks for spreading the info , heather

