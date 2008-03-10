Build a Powerful Reputation Using the Internet

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Become known as an expert in any industry by utilising the tools available to you online. In a particular example illustrated by weblog Dosh Dosh, an art student want to market her skills and become known as an expert in her area of study. It's not that difficult to develop some sort of presence online nowadays, but to become an expert, you need to do a little more. Dosh Dosh writes:

To achieve this goal, you need to develop visibility and industry connections. For people to talk about you, they first need to know that you exist. And so it is important to develop visibility in all the right places through an online persona.

Building credibility requires establishing a home base online, participating in communities, initiating media outreach, and creating ventures to develop your net worth. Also, to see additional tips on how to manage your online reputation once your presence online is known.

How to Use the Web to Build a Powerful Reputation in Any Industry [Dosh Dosh]

