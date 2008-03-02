Brew Your Own Coca-Cola

The Unusual Food Handler weblog has whipped together a home-made method for making Coca-Cola that by their admission is slightly sweeter, slightly less acidic, but remarkably delicious. If you're a Lifehacker with a tinkerer's streak in the kitchen, then brewing your own frosty mug of home-made Coca-Cola is the perfect weekend project for you. Indulge your inner chemist and share the results with us. Photo by Arroz con Nori.