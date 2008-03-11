Brainwash Your Way to Change

Weblog Unclutterer recognises the difficulties in changing long-standing habits, suggesting that the best ways to inspire personal change may be to employ techniques commonly associated with brainwashing. For example:

People are more susceptible to programming when they're exhausted. If you're going to listen to motivational tapes or talk yourself into being self-disciplined enough to do work, you should do it right before bed after a long day of physical and mental activity.

Most of the observations in the post come from a book called How to Work the Competition into the Ground and Have Fun Doing It, and while the idea of using brainwashing techniques on yourself may sound a bit extreme, if it's all about making changes you want, the idea makes sense. If you've ever tried similar techniques, let's hear how they've worked for you in the comments.