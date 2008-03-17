Boost Your Memory with the Palace Technique

The "memory palace" is a well-known technique for remembering long sequences of items with minimal effort, and the Litemind blog explains how it works. In short, you choose your "palace"—that is, a place that you can remember vividly—and associate items with distinctive features of that location. For example, if you're remembering items on your grocery list and your home is your palace, put one item at the front door in your mind. Walk through the hallway and associate another item with the painting on the wall. Continue associating items with different parts of your palace as you walk through it. When it's time to recall the items, take the same route as the association phase.