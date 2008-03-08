Bloxes Cardboard Modular Building Blocks



If you love Lego, but you want adult-sized, eco-friendly ones that can build things like platforms and office dividers, you'll love Bloxes. Put together these interlocking cardboard blocks any which way to create furniture strong enough for regular-sized humans to stand and sit on.

Bloxes can connect with each other on all six sides, so you can use them to build walls, benches, tables, tunnels—whatever you can think of. And because the varied surface and complex internal structure helps dampen sound, they're great for managing acoustics in offices, studios and other places.

After the jump, check out some photos of Bloxes in action. Photo by Scott Robbin.

An individual Bloxes unit all folded up looks like this:

Here's how to put them together:

A Bloxes platform is big enough to stand on:

Here's a good-looking space divider built with Bloxes:



Photo by Scott Robbin.

Obviously Bloxes are heck-yeah nifty, but they do seem more practical used as workspace dividers versus a chair. (That can't be comfortable, can it?) They're not for outdoor use, and a pack of 20 costs $60, which could add up, because all these cool creations look like they use several dozen 20-packs.