Better Firefox Extensions Now Firefox 3 Compatible

All platforms with Firefox: Just uploaded updates to three Better XXX extensions, which added secure updates and Firefox 3 Beta 4 support, plus a few other goodies. Go get the latest version of Better Gmail 2, Better YouTube (now with YouTube Canada support!), and Better GReader (now with a working Minimalistic skin!) from their homepages, or current users can just hit the "Update" button in Firefox's Add-ons dialog. Thanks for your patience, Firefox 3 beta testers.
