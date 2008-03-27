Best Digital Photo Organizer?

Editor: In an attempt to answer the most frequently-asked question we get—"Which solution is the best?"—today we're launching a new feature series called the Hive Five. Once a week we'll put out a call for contenders looking for the best solution to a certain problem, where YOU tell us your favourite tools to get a job done. A day later, we'll report back with the top five recommendations and give you a chance to vote on which is best.

The transition from film to the digital world means we can take pictures until our shutter finger blisters over without worries about cost. The upside is that while you were once limited to 24 pictures per roll of film, now you can now fit hundreds of images onto one reusable memory card; the downside is figuring out how to manage all those pixels once they're on your computer. Today, the debut of the Hive Five Call for Contenders puts out the question: What's the best way to organize your digital photos? Post your favourite solution in the comments.