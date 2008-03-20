Belvedere Automated File Manager Updates to 0.3 with New Features, Bug Fixes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Lifehacker's in-house Automated Windows File Manager and all-around snooty British housekeeper for your hard drive, Belvedere, is seeing it's third release. If you're unfamiliar with Belvedere, it's designed to help you keep your desktop or any other folder on your hard drive clean and organised by allowing you to create advanced rules for moving, copying, recycling, or renaming files based on a handful of conditions. Among several bug fixes, the latest Belvedere features more security measures intended to prevent unintended data loss, the ability to create more complex conditions, and a new feature that allows you to test your rules so you can see what files your rules will match before you save and start using the rule. Hit the jump for a closer look at the new features and to download the latest Belvedere.

This release adds more checks to Belvedere to help protect against data loss, so if you're already using Belvedere, I'd highly recommend updating. To do so, head to the Belvedere homepage, download the latest, and replace your old Belvedere.exe file with the newest. All of your old rules should still work, so updating shouldn't break anything.

This release was only tested on my computer, so if you run into any bugs, let's hear about them in the comments. I'm aware that testing for matches is buggy if you've set up a rule and then removed conditions, which I'm working on, but other than that it seems to work as expected in all of my tests. Either way, happy cleaning!

Belvedere [Lifehacker Code]

