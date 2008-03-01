Beef Up Your Firefox Downloads with DownThemAll 1.0

Firefox/Thunderbird (Windows/Mac/Linux): If you download a lot of files through your browser, chances are Firefox's default download manager doesn't really impress. Luckily there's DownThemAll, the free Firefox extension and download manager that makes managing, speeding up, and supercharging your downloads a breeze—and today, DownThemAll has updated to their 1.0 release (after over a year without a major release). The new DownThemAll boasts more stability, increased performance, an updated interface, along with a few new features. DownThemAll is free, works with virtually any Mozilla application. If you're new to the download manager, check out our guide to DownThemAll.