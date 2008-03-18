Battle of the Free Windows Software Firewalls

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Yesterday when we asked you what your favourite Windows firewall software is, we got back tons of responses, from ZoneAlarm to Sygate from free to commercial. Now we want to narrow down the choices to the best. All those who take your Windows PC out onto open networks and protect it from network baddies on the cheap, vote for your favourite free Windows firewall software after the jump.

And yes, you firewall know-it-alls, hardware firewalls are a better option than software apps. But this poll's about those times you're not behind a hardware firewall, like when you're on the go at that cafe or on a public wireless network. Tell us what else you use to protect your PC in the comments.

Comments

  • AussieRodney Guest

    Sygate SPF free. Does what it needs to do - block stuff.

