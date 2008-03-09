Ban the TV from the Bedroom?

The New York Times reports on several disturbing statistics connecting televisions in the bedroom to health and developmental problems like obesity, insomnia, and more. The article focuses on the effects of the bedroom TV on kids (who see lower test scores and are at a higher risk of smoking), but we've also seen how electronic media can hinder a good night's sleep for adults, as well. So the question is:

Lots of adults rely on the before-bedtime TV to lull them to sleep, but most research suggests that the bedroom TV is doing a lot more harm than good. Let's hear your thoughts on the matter, whether your for or against it, in the comments. Photo by Aaronyx.