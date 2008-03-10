Balance Your Work and Family Life

Some of us work extremely hard and never have time for our personal lives, and particularly, our own families. Perhaps, however, it's time to change that. Consider this: it's pretty difficult to be productive for over 80 hours a week. Instead, take a break during the evening and focus on family time (especially during dinner). At the end of the day, you're making that money so that you can attend to your family—but your family should not be put on hold while you're hard at work. What changes have you made to emphasise family over your career? Let's hear your best moves in the comments.