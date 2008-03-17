Back up Gmail on Linux with Getmail

Keep a copy of your Gmail messages stored locally on your Linux machine with freeware application getmail. Googler Matt Cutts explains the process: after you install getmail, enable POP email on your Gmail account, and configure getmail to store your messages as mbox or Maildir, then run getmail. Because of a Gmail limitation, getmail will only download 99 messages at a time, so keep re-running getmail and you'll soon have a copy of your entire Gmail archive on your Linux box. Over a year ago, Gina described how to back up Gmail this same way using fetchmail on Windows. Do you back up your web-based mail on your desktop? Tell us in the comments.