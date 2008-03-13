Back to My Mac from a PC?



Reader Ryan writes to ask:

I loved your column about setting up Back to My Mac for free, but I've got a Mac at home and a Windows PC at work, so what I really want is to get Back to My Mac from a Windows PC. Is it possible to get Back to My Mac from Windows?

Since the tools we used in our setup are really just versions of VNC and FTP tools baked into Leopard, and VNC and FTP are about as old and widely supported as time itself, it most certainly is. Check out the details for getting back to your Mac from a Windows computer after the jump.

In essence, the question is whether or not you can connect to a VNC and an FTP server from Windows, because that's really all our faux Back to My Mac solution is using, and the answer, of course, is yes, you can.



In fact, we've already covered all the tools necessary here on Lifehacker. First, to connect use the Screen Sharing portion of your setup, you can just download and install a VNC client on your Windows PC (like the free, open source TightVNC). We've actually even covered how to remote control Leopard with TightVNC before, and you can go to that post for a full rundown, but for a quick refresher, just open the Sharing pane of your System Preferences, click on Screen Sharing -> Computer Settings, tick the box labeled "VNC viewers may control screen with password," and enter a password. Once you've done all that, you can just point TightVNC to the URL you set up in the original faux Back to My Mac post and log in with the password you just set up.

As for file access, if you use the FTP access we set up in the Back to My Mac post, you can use any FTP client to connect to it (might I suggest previously mentioned FileZilla). On the other hand, if you want that Back-to-My-Mac feeling of browsing your filesystem inside the default file explorer—in this case Windows Explorer—we've also detailed a couple of ways to use Explorer as an FTP client. You can either type the address in the Explorer address bar or map an FTP drive in Explorer. Whichever you choose, you can browse those files just like you would any other filesystem on your Windows box, making it very much like Back to My Mac, but from a Windows computer.

Keep in mind, as I discussed in the original article, that there are security concerns with this method. Hope that helps!