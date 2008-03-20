Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Avoid These 8 Worst Foods in America

The New York Times reviews a book called Eat This, Not That!, a nutrition guide full of images of foods you shouldn't eat and their healthier substitutes. The book also has a section highlighting 20 of the country's worst foods, and the article republishes eight of them, categorised with names like "worst fast food meal" and "worst drink". The "winners"?

  • Worst Fast Food Meal: McDonald's Chicken Selects Premium Breast Strips with creamy ranch sauce. Chicken sounds healthy, but not at 870 calories.

  • Worst Drink: Jamba Juice Chocolate Moo'd Power Smoothie. With 166 grams of sugar, you could have had eight servings of Ben & Jerry's.
  • Worst Supermarket Meal: Pepperidge Farm Roasted Chicken Pot Pie. One pie packs 64 grams of fat.
  • Worst "Healthy" Burger: Ruby Tuesday Bella Turkey Burger. With 1,145 calories, not a very healthy choice.
  • Worst Airport Snack: Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll. Packed with 813 hot gooey calories and 5 grams of trans fats.
  • Worst Kids' Meal: Macaroni Grill Double Macaroni 'n Cheese. With 62 fat grams, it's the equivalent of 1.5 full boxes of Kraft Mac 'n Cheese.
  • Worst Salad: On the Border Grande Taco Salad with Taco Beef. A salad with 102 grams of fat and 2,410 mg of sodium.
  • Worst Dessert: Chili's Chocolate Chip Paradise Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream. At 1,600 calories, it's like eating the caloric equivalent of three Big Macs.

    • So, out of curiosity—any of your "diet" staples make the list? Let's hear how you fared, along with your votes for worst foods, in the comments.

    The Worst Foods in America [NYT]

    Comments

    • vavoom @Vavoom

      I'm jealous, I wish I had a chance to taste all of those wonderful sounding foods! :P (Lives in Sydney)

      0

    Join the discussion!

    Log In
    Sign Up
    Guest Access

    Trending Stories Right Now

    amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

    Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

    New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
    25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

    Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

    New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

    Latest Deals

    Streaming News

    Trending Articles