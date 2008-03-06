Avoid Keyloggers with Neo's SafeKeys



Windows only: When you're in a shady internet cafe in Bangkok and you're worried about rogue software logging your passwords as you type them, you need a USB drive with Neo's SafeKeys on it. Neo's SafeKeys is a small, mouse-based keyboard that shows up on your screen in different places each time you run it from your drive. You click the SafeKeys keyboard to enter your password, then select it and drag and drop it to the password field to bypass keylogging AND clipboard logging software. A great addition to your portable apps collection, Neo's SafeKeys is a free download for Windows only.