

Managing music between your iPod and your iTunes library can be cumbersome at times, if only because you can't actually do a lot of management on your actual iPod. To that end, a howto from DIY web site Instructables details how to automatically remove unwanted songs from your iPod using smart playlists and the star rating system built into your iPod and iTunes. The idea is simple enough, but if you find it difficult to remember songs you want to banish from your iPod once you're actually plugged into your computer, this setup will take care of those songs automatically. Got similar methods of your own? Let's hear about them in the comments.