Automatically Lock Your Computer When You Walk Away with Blue Lock

Windows only: Free, open source application Blue Lock monitors the proximity of your Bluetooth phone or device and automatically locks your computer whenever it's out of range (e.g., you've walked away from your computer). The usefulness will depend on the strength of your Bluetooth devices, since it's not really going to do its job if you've got a strong signal and receiver that keeps a connection from across the office. But if it works well with your Bluetooth devices, Blue Lock provides a simple way to keep your computer secure when you step away for a few seconds but forget to hit Win-L to lock your workstation. Blue Lock is free, Windows only. For an even more robust alternative, Mac users should check out how to automate tons of actions based on Bluetooth proximity.

Blue Lock [via Inspect My Gadget]

