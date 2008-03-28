Auto-Hide Firefox Status Bar Icons

The How-To Geek points to a nifty fix for Firefox extension fans whose status bars are seriously cluttered. Using a custom script and the Stylish extension, you can get your status bar icons to auto-hide and appear only when you move your mouse down to them. A lot of extensions pack handy utilities into their status bar icons, but it's not always helpful to have a weight-lifting fox, a monkey, three or four exclamation points, and a weather sign staring at you while you're trying to work. To use this trick, install Stylish if you don't have it already, then head to the link below and hit the "Load into Stylish" button. Image by The How-To Geek.