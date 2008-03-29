Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- What can I do in the first day/week/month of a new job to make sure I get off on the right foot?
- Are there ways to manage anxiety without medication?
- What's the most economical way to make your house/apartment smell good?
- My dad is dying, but how do I know how quickly, and how do I know which "scares" I should travel across the country for?
- What little things do great friends do that sets them apart from others?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink