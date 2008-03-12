Apple Store

Apple should open the doors of its first Australian store by June, and two more shops are expected to follow later this year, according to the SMH.
The fitout of the flagship store in Sydney's CBD is close to being finished, and the article says Apple has been advertising for staff for another Sydney store (probably at Chatswood) and one in Melbourne at Chadstone shopping centre.
A friend of mine applied for the job - there is meant to be a store in Chatswood, sometime soon. There was talk of this before Christmas, and job applicants weren't even told when the store would be open.