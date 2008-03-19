Annotate Digital Images at PicBite

Webapp PicBite adds speech bubbles to any digital photo located online or on your computer. PicBite is dead simple to use: Simply upload an image from your desktop or enter a URL of an image online, drag and drop speech bubbles, and set their text. When you're done, PicBite gives you a direct link to the completed image with or without the annotation (here's mine) or a thumbnail for use on your blog or in user forums. Thanks, Roman!