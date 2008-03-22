Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

And the Winner Is...

The results are in from yesterday's Coolest Cubicle showdown, and the winner is... Mark MacAskill's Cubes of War cubicle! Big congrats and $500 in Amazon bucks go to Mark, whose oh-so-cool cubicle pulled away with a commanding lead. As Mark said when he submitted his cubicle, "The war on terror is second only to the war on boredom. And my cube was definitely boring before I transformed it into a weapon of mass destruction." Hit the jump for one last peek at Mark's winning cubicle.

2008 Coolest Cubicle Winner - Cubes of War

Mark MacAskillMark MacAskillMark MacAskillMark MacAskill

If you missed out on the competition and want to take a closer look at all the entries, don't hesitate to check out the monster coolest cubicle gallery.

One final thanks to everyone who participated in the 2008 Coolest Cubicle Contest, and if you didn't participate, hopefully this year's submissions brought some entertainment—if not loads of inspiration—to your cube-shaped corner of the office.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles