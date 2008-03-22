The results are in from yesterday's Coolest Cubicle showdown, and the winner is... Mark MacAskill's Cubes of War cubicle! Big congrats and $500 in Amazon bucks go to Mark, whose oh-so-cool cubicle pulled away with a commanding lead. As Mark said when he submitted his cubicle, "The war on terror is second only to the war on boredom. And my cube was definitely boring before I transformed it into a weapon of mass destruction." Hit the jump for one last peek at Mark's winning cubicle.

2008 Coolest Cubicle Winner - Cubes of War

If you missed out on the competition and want to take a closer look at all the entries, don't hesitate to check out the monster coolest cubicle gallery.

One final thanks to everyone who participated in the 2008 Coolest Cubicle Contest, and if you didn't participate, hopefully this year's submissions brought some entertainment—if not loads of inspiration—to your cube-shaped corner of the office.