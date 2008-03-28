Add Quick Access to Your Filesystem with Direct Folders

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware application Direct Folders jumps quickly to any folder on your filesystem (and then some) for quick navigation through regular Explorer windows or save dialogs. After installing Direct Folders, double-click any free space on an Explorer window to bring up the Direct Folder menu. From there you can choose one of your favourite folders (or even apps), add new favourites, or access recent folders. With a lot more time-saving functionality worth using (like automatic folder resizing), Direct Folders seems almost magical. For a full run-down of everything it can do, check out the demo screencast. Direct Folders is freeware, Windows only (a pro version is available for a price, but most of the marquee features are available to the freeware version). If Direct Folders isn't quite what you're looking for (but close), check out previously mentioned FindeXer and PlacesBar.

Direct Folders [Code Sector]

