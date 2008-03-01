Add Lyrics to Music Videos on YouTube



Firefox with Greasemonkey: The YouTube Lyrics Greasemonkey script adds a lyrics box to the YouTube sidebar, which is perfect for following along with the lyrics on the wealth of music videos available on YouTube. The search is automatic when you hit the Lyrics link, and it can search several lyrics services for the song. The script will, obviously, work best when the artist and song title are part of the YouTube clip's title. YouTube Lyrics is free, works wherever Greasemonkey does.