Add Feeds to Google Reader in IE7 with a Bookmark

Internet Explorer 7 might have some chops when it comes to handling and organizing RSS feeds, but dedicated Google Reader fans don't get much love from the browser—there's no option in the interface for adding a feed anywhere but inside IE7's "Live Bookmarks," leaving the copy-and-paste job to the user. Alex at the Google Operating System blog points out two makeshift solutions: Install Google Toolbar 5, or add a nifty "Subscribe" bookmarklet to your Links toolbar, provided on Google Reader's Settings->Goodies page. Both seem far more convenient than digging to find the address of a site's feed and pasting it into Google Reader's "Add Subscription" dialog.