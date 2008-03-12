Add Activities Feature of IE8 to Firefox

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Microsoft Activities for Firefox adds IE8's new Activities feature (which adds popular web services to your right-click menu) to your favorite browser. In truth, the idea behind Activities isn't new to Firefox at all, since to a large extent it's just contextual search fancied up a little, but one cool thing about this extension is that it actually supports IE8's Activity Providers page and installation format, so you can install a new Activity from the same place Microsoft publishes them. Microsoft Activities for Firefox is free, works wherever Firefox does.

Microsoft Activities for Firefox [Mike's Musings via Download Squad]

