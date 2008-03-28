Add a "Send to Photoshop" Button to Picasa

The Digital Inspiration blog points us to Google's opening up of the API for buttons in Picasa, and includes a link that installs a button to send pictures directly from Picasa to Adobe Photoshop for editing. Expect to see a lot more of these buttons, now that both desktop and web applications can create their own links. To install the Photoshop button, head to the Digital Inspiration link below and click the "Install Photoshop CS3 Button," which should launch Picasa (if it's not already running) and ask you to place the button yourself. Those with a head for hacking can check out the APIs for themselves.