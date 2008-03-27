A team at Microsoft is looking at the iPhone Software Developer's Kit with an eye toward Mac Office functionality, according to Fortune. Sounds like Word docs might soon be viewable without web-based converters. [via]
A team at Microsoft is looking at the iPhone Software Developer's Kit with an eye toward Mac Office functionality, according to Fortune. Sounds like Word docs might soon be viewable without web-based converters. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink