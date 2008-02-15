YouTube turns 3, still hasn't sucked up all the world's time or bandwidth

YouTube has become such a ubiquitous part of the internet it's hard to believe that it's three years old today. Happy birthday you big timewasting sucker of bandwidth. (Whatever did we do for procrastination fodder in the days pre-YouTube?).

Oh, and especially thanks for Project Awesomesocks, my favourite piece of fan-created video awesomeness ever, which mashes up Firefly/Serenity and the musical Wicked. :)