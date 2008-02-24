Your Ultimate Email Setup?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

For many of you, the constant flow of email in your inbox has you begging for a respite, so perhaps it's time to evaluate if your inbox is set up as optimally as it should be. The Put Things Off weblog suggests a six-way process a way to achieve "Inbox Heaven."

The perfect email setup should let me:
1) Check all my email accounts in one place.
2) Easily archive or delete email.
3) Flag actionable mail but keep it out of my inbox.
4) Access email from my mobile without loss of functionality.
5) Not worry about how much it's costing.
6) Feel good about email again.

The end result? Inbox Heaven can be achieved by using Gmail efficiently. Point all your emails to a single Gmail account so that you're not monitoring thirty-seven email accounts on a regular basis.

Optimise Gmail by utilising shortcuts, get rid of that current mail application, and install Google Notifier and mobile Gmail. How do you achieve Inbox Heaven? Share your secrets in the comments.

Inbox Heaven - The Ultimate Email Setup [Put Things Off]

