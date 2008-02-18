Your Favorite Memory Hacks?

Forget where you put your car keys? Can't remember the proper term to describe something? With so much activity in our lives, our memories are in turn taking a hit and we're not keeping our brains in shape. Reader's Digest suggests that if you've misplaced your car keys (again), try to remember exactly what you were doing up until the point that you lost it, or when placing your car keys on your table, remember to clearly acknowledge that you've done so. If your car keys are consistently misplaced, set aside a basket or storage bin where you know you should place your keys every time. How do you retrain your brain and get out of brain freeze mode? Share your favorite tactics in the comments. Photo by littledan77.