Your Favorite Firefox 3 Improvement?



If you've opted to be a canary in the Firefox 3 beta coal mine, report back to your more cautious cohorts what it's like in there. Firefox 3 offers a slew of new features and revamped look and feel, but we want to know what's made you willing to ditch the stable Firefox 2 for the new beta.

Remember, you can try out Firefox 3 risk-free using the portable version, which won't overwrite good old stable Firefox 2. The portable version of Beta 3 is now available here.