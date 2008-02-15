Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Wired's List of 33 Things That Suck!

suck.pngThe new Wired has just come through my letterbox, and the cover story is "Why Things Suck". They list 33 lousy products and failed technologies - from teleconferencing and printer cartridges to spam filters and wireless speakers, and ask WHY?
If I had to nominate my pet tech peeve at the moment I would have to say it's customer service, particularly in the telco space. Don't get me started on how difficult it was to churn providers recently, and how tempted I was to take my new provider to the Ombudsman for their poor handling of my credit check (the person handling my complaint said that the credit check department had assumed based on my accent that I was a recent arrival from overseas - which was not only incorrect but shows a really revolting bias in their methods too).
Time for some unabashed venting, methinks. So what's your pet tech-related peeve, and how do you reckon it can (or should) be fixed?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles