Why You Should Read Ebooks

In preparation for Read an Ebook Week (March 2-8), Epublishers Weekly has written a list of reasons why you should put down that paperback and focus on reading electronic media instead. One of their reasons include the obvious "we're already sitting in front of the computer screen, so why not?" Additionally, ebooks are environmentally friendly, they can be shipped immediately, they are often cheaper than their paper-based counterparts, and they're an evolutionary technology that may be expanded upon in the future with additional features, such as embedded calculators and interactive tests. One of the most important aspects to ebooks is that their very nature allows for online discourse and commentary. This ensures that accuracy is achieved. The only downside? You probably won't want to take one to the bathroom with you.

