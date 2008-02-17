Why Do You Exercise?

Beyond the health benefits to regular exercise, there are many other reasons why you should make fitness training a part of your daily routine. One of these reasons is because you can let go of the stress you have at work. Weblog The Next 45 Years writes:

Not everyone is born an athlete. Only a select few actually become professional athletes. The rest of us pay their salaries. But in the gym, on the basketball court, we can let go and be the one who attempts the clutch shot or makes a key defensive stop. We are not passively watching, we are engaged and doing.

Exercise makes you feel good. It's also not a competition. A fitness routine can be paced according to your wants and needs and you can do as little or as much as you want. Besides living the healthy lifestyle, why have you chosen to exercise regularly? Share your reasons in the comments.