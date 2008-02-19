Design weblog You the Designer is convinced that if you spend any significant amount of time in an office environment, then "[h] aving a clean and inspiring environment is essential to being healthy and working to your fullest potential." The post steps through how you might go about putting together a dream office, from the planning stage to keeping your finished office in the perfect dream-state. But since everyone's dream office is a little different, we'd love to hear about what's in your dream office in the comments. If you're looking for some inspiration, check out last year's Coolest Workspace Contest.
