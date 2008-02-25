What Tools Do You Use in Your Mobile Office?

With the increasing amount of online services available for your perusal, many workers are going mobile more and more—or they're at least taking the opportunity to travel while not feeling too detached from work life. The Computerworld Blog suggests Lifehacker favourites to create your mobile office, including Flickr for photo storage, Skype for phone calls, Zoho for office software, and I Want Sandy as your to do list. What are the indispensable tools for you when you travel and still need to be connected? Share your favourite webapps in the comments.