What Do You Want to See in Thunderbird?

Mozilla's baptised its Thunderbird revitalisation effort "Mozilla Messaging" and announces the new features due out in T-bird 3.0 by the end of the year: official calendar integration (a la Lightning) and improved search. If we have our way, a better address book will be on the new features list, too. What do you think can be improved in Thunderbird? What features do you think would help the old bird make a comeback? Reveal your Thunderbird wishlist in the comments.

Comments

  • Osye Guest

    I agree that the address book could use a little improvement. One thing that I would like is the ability to assign "Views" to buttons. In other words, I would like to be able to add one or more buttons to the toolbar that will change the current view to one of the standard views or to a custom view. There are a couple of views that I use everyday (one is a tag view and one is a custom view) and it would be nice to be able to switch with a button click, or maybe a hotkey.

    0
  • Manek Dubash Guest

    On the address book front, one of the biggest frustrations is that I often want to copy and paste details from address book entries but that the default display of a contact's details are dead text - not highlightable or anything. You have to open the contact and navigate to the email address, phone number or whatever to do anything with it. Daft if you ask me....

    I'd also like to be able to create a task from an email.

    0
  • Martin Lefroy Guest

    The business world runs on Blackberry; I run on Blackberry. I NEED BLACKBERRY SYNCHRONIZING FOR CONTACTS, TASKS and CALENDAR! Please let me ashcan Outlook?

    Let me choose my font and size. The up and down sizing doesn't work and it is always defaulting back to "body text, variable width" - butt ugly whatever it is.

    0
  • Mark.I Guest

    We need a usenet killfile!

    0
  • Mark Guest

    I want plam centro synchronizing

    0

