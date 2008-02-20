What Do You Want to See in Thunderbird?

Mozilla's baptised its Thunderbird revitalisation effort "Mozilla Messaging" and announces the new features due out in T-bird 3.0 by the end of the year: official calendar integration (a la Lightning) and improved search. If we have our way, a better address book will be on the new features list, too. What do you think can be improved in Thunderbird? What features do you think would help the old bird make a comeback? Reveal your Thunderbird wishlist in the comments.
I agree that the address book could use a little improvement. One thing that I would like is the ability to assign "Views" to buttons. In other words, I would like to be able to add one or more buttons to the toolbar that will change the current view to one of the standard views or to a custom view. There are a couple of views that I use everyday (one is a tag view and one is a custom view) and it would be nice to be able to switch with a button click, or maybe a hotkey.