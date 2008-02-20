What Do You Want to See in Thunderbird?

Mozilla's baptised its Thunderbird revitalisation effort "Mozilla Messaging" and announces the new features due out in T-bird 3.0 by the end of the year: official calendar integration (a la Lightning) and improved search. If we have our way, a better address book will be on the new features list, too. What do you think can be improved in Thunderbird? What features do you think would help the old bird make a comeback? Reveal your Thunderbird wishlist in the comments.