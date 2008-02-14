Watch YouTube Videos Inline from Any Link

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Videoembed Greasemonkey user script automatically embeds any video from YouTube, MySpace, MetaCafe, and more directly into a web page wherever videos are linked but not embedded. If you stumble onto a bookmarked YouTube video on del.icio.us or a Google Video on Digg, for example, you'll no longer need to click through to watch the video. Handy! Videoembed is free, requires Firefox with Greasemonkey.

