Watch YouTube Videos Inline from Any Link



Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Videoembed Greasemonkey user script automatically embeds any video from YouTube, MySpace, MetaCafe, and more directly into a web page wherever videos are linked but not embedded. If you stumble onto a bookmarked YouTube video on del.icio.us or a Google Video on Digg, for example, you'll no longer need to click through to watch the video. Handy! Videoembed is free, requires Firefox with Greasemonkey.