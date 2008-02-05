Vista Service Pack 1 will officially be rolled out in mid-March, fixing reliability and performance issues in addition to many hardware incompatibility headaches, according to Wired.
Vista Service Pack 1 will officially be rolled out in mid-March, fixing reliability and performance issues in addition to many hardware incompatibility headaches, according to Wired.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink