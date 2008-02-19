View PDF Documents in Your Browser at PdfMeNot.com

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Webapp PDFMeNot bypasses the need to wrangle with a separate PDF reader application—instead, it opens PDFs right inside your browser. Billed as "a nicer way of linking to PDFs," plug in the URL of a PDF and PDFMeNot will webify the document and make it viewable in-browser, as well as offer embed code to include the PDF into any web page. To see it in action, check out the Quicksilver manual PDF as rendered by PDFMeNot. After the jump, check out the embedded version.

For more PDF fun, check out our top 10 PDF tricks.

PdfMeNot.com [via steverubel]

  • jasper Guest

    If i uploaded my pdf files in pdfmenot.com then i just made it to be accessed by anyone. ^__^.

