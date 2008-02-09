View How Many People Subscribe to Any Site



Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Google Reader Subscribers Count Greasemonkey script displays how many Google Reader users subscribe to the site you're currently visiting. It does so by checking the site for feed links, then sending a request to Google Reader to find out how many subscribers each feed has. For example, the numbers in the screenshot apply to Lifehacker's main, excerpts, top, and comments feeds, respectively. This script seems like an excellent tool for applying the wisdom of the crowd to sites you're unfamiliar with.