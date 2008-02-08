Verify Campaign Claims at FactCheck.org

US-centric: Not so sure about the claims a candidate's making in that 30-second television spot or mailer? Hit up FactCheck.org, a web site for voters set up to debunk myths, fact check politicians, and educate before you hit the polling place. Non-partisan and non-profit, FactCheck.org is run by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, and doesn't accept funding from political interests. Kind of sad, really, to see how much candidates twist and obscure facts to get your vote. Handy RSS feed is available at the site.